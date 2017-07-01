Keeping Up With Jhanvi Kapoor

It was just another day for Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, who is an aspiring actress and paparazzi's favourite. Jhanvi, 19, was photographed outside a gym post her workout session on Friday. Jhanvi inspires us to stay fit. Jhanvi's gym wear comprised shorts and tee with a jacket to go. Jhanvi kept her long hair braided for a seamless workout session. Jhanvi Kapoor is prepping for her Bollywood debut which will be made by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jhanvi's reported debut is reportedly planned opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. Here are pics from Jhanvi Kapoor's latest outing to the gym.
Jhanvi and Ishaan will apparently star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Jhanvi and Ishaan were spotted at a movie date earlier this week.
There were also reports of Jhanvi starring in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairaat. Jhanvi also considered starring in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff but her debut film hasn't been finalised yet. Sridevi told mid-day: "She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour." Jhanvi's debut film may not been finalised but the actress-to-be is a star already. The spotlight follows Jhanvi Kapoor, who has learn to deal with the media and paparazzi in a dignified way.
Jhanvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor. Jhanvi's younger sister is Khushi, who recently auditioned for a dance reality show. Actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula (born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie) are Jhanvi's half-siblings.