Kashmiri Students Beaten Up In Rajasthan's Chhittorgarh

Six Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University in Rajasthan's Chhittorgarh district were allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified locals, police said today.The reason for the assault was not clear immediately. The students received minor injuries in the attack, police said."The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the students were in the market to purchase household items. Four-five unidentified persons asked the students about their names and permanent address and thrashed them," Gangrar Dinesh Kumar, a police officer, told Press Trust of India."We are investigating the reason behind the incident," he said.Gangrar police station has registered a case against the unidentified accused yesterday for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement. A search has been launched for the accused.The victims were taken to a hospital from where they were discharged after primary treatment.Mr Kumar said that there are nearly 500 Kashmiri students and 300 from Jammu studying at Mewar University. Last year some Kashmiri students of Mewar University were attacked over rumours that they cooked beef in their hostel.