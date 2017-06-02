Kamal Haasan Demands GST Cut, Says '28% Tax Will Ruin Regional Cinema'

A day before an important meeting on GST or Goods and Services Tax, which is set for a July launch, a demand for changes has come from South mega star Kamal Haasan.The 62-year-old actor-filmmaker says the entertainment and service tax for the film industry will be replaced by a single 28 per cent tax. "We welcome GST and one India one tax. But this rate will ruin regional cinema," Mr Haasan told reporters.He has urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to cut the GST rate to 12-15 per cent."If I can't afford the tax I'll have to quit. I will not work for the government... what is this? Is this the East India Company?"He said regional films, Hollywood films and Hindi films could not be put on the same slab and film tickets "can't be fixed like an essential service".