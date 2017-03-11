Justice Karnan To Ignore Supreme Court Warrant. Asks Why Should I

Terming the bailable warrant issued against him by a seven-judge Supreme Court bench 'wrong', Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan today said the order should not be executed against him.When asked by reporters at his residence, Justice Karnan made it clear that he had no replied 'why', that he might not be appearing before the apex court as directed.He also asked the public not to comply with wrong orders. "If any judge passes wrong orders, the public need not cooperate with wrong order that is not suitable for execution."The judge alleged that the "honourable judges" have poor knowledge in the legal field and have committed an error.He, however, clarified that the warrant had not been served on him yet.This was Justice Karnan's second interaction with the media in as many days.On Friday, he told the media that the Supreme Court's bailable warrant against him was "unconstitutional and a deliberate attempt to ruin my life" as a Dalit judge.The top court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Justice Karnan after he skipped the last hearing in the contempt of court case initiated by the Supreme CourtThe bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar also asked the West Bengal Director General of Police to serve the bailable warrant personally on Justice Karnan."The order passed by the learned judges is an error... The seven judges passed the order which is out of law. Therefore, the order should not be implemented, carried out, executed against me," Justice Karnan said today.He said: "Suo motu contempt was issued by the seven judges on the basis of my written complaint to the Prime Minister of India. I mentioned 20 judges are corrupted. They (20 judges) did not come forward to initiate legal action against me. Why (then) the suo motu contempt was issued against me?"The High Court Justice had in January named 20 "corrupt judges", seeking probe against them to curb "high corruption" in the Indian judiciary.He said: "I admit the Indian Judiciary is corrupted."