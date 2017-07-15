Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Film Collects Rs 8.57 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's latest film Jagga Jasoos earned Rs 8.57 crore at the box office on Day 1, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Box Office India reports that the figures are 'low' despite the star cast. Jagga Jasoos earned the maximum in Mumbai and Bangalore. The film is a musical adventure-drama, directed by Anurag Basu and co-produced by Ranbir Kapoor. Box Office India predicts that the figures might increase over the weekend and compares Jagga Jasoos's opening collection with Ranbir's 2014 film Roy, which earned Rs 9.39 crore on Day 1. Jagga Jasoos released after multiple rescheduling. Anurag Basu has previously directed Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi! (2012).
Highlights
- Jagga Jasoos reportedly earned the maximum in Mumbai and Bangalore
- Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu
- Raveena Tandon's Shab also released with Jagga Jasoos
Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet.
#JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2017
Jagga Jasoos is a film about Jagga (Ranbir), who is in search of his missing father, played by Saswata Chatterjee. Katrina Kaif features as Shruti Sengupta, a journalist, who later helps Ranbir in finding his father's whereabouts.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Jagga Jasoos four stars of five. "Ranbir Kapoor charms as a hero all children should have. Jagga Jasoos is a dazzling, inventive and deliciously fun film, a musical mystery fable that curious children (of all ages) should watch at the soonest," he wrote.
Ranbir and Katrina, who are ex-couple, have collaborated for a film for the third time. Before Jagga Jasoos, they shared screen space in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti.
Jagga Jasoos released along with Raveena Tandon's Shab and Hollywood film War for The Planet Of The Apes.