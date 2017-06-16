Shah Rukh Khan Will Introduce Harry And Sejal To You Even Before Trailer Releases

Highlights The first mini trail will be out on Sunday SRK: The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal "Thought behind these trails is to draw audiences closer to Harry-Sejal"

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to come up with a unique concept and break the clutter in the crowded film-marketing business. Those waiting for the trailer of Imtiaz Ali'swill have to wait longer because that the makers will release mini trails (30-second teasers) before that. This is being done to introduce the characters to the audiences. These teasers will just have dialogues between the two lead actors, the mini trails will serve as a build up to the songs of the film, which will help communicate the essence of the love story. The first mini trail will be out on Sunday, June 18, 201 and the trailer will come out closer to the release of the film.Speaking about the concept of mini trails, Shah Rukh Khan said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These 'Mini trails' will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."Two mini trails and a teaser of the first song were screened for a set of select journalists in Mumbai on Friday evening. Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali watched it with the media and explained the reason behind the concept. Since it was director Imtiaz Ali's birthday, the evening came to a close with some cake, and the filmmaker got a tight hug from King Khan.traces the love story of a Punjabi guy and a Gujarati girl - it hits the cinemas on August 4, 2017.