IIFA 2017 Nominations Revealed. Aamir Khan's Dangal Ignored

IIFA 2017: Aamir Khan's Dangal has not been nominated in a single category

All India | Written by | Updated: May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
113 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA 2017 Nominations Revealed. Aamir Khan's Dangal Ignored

Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dangal and Rustom haven't received any nominations
  2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories
  3. Dangal is currently busting the box office in China
The final IIFA nominations have been revealed and the list has a Dangal-shaped hole in it. The makers of the wrestling drama, starring Aamir Khan, reportedly didn't submit the film for consideration when the voting for final nominees began a month ago. Aamir Khan famously refused to attend award shows - he didn't show up to collect the Filmfare award for Best Actor that he won for playing wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. It appears that his film also isn't feeling the need to be validated by trophies - the five star reviews and Dangal's mega success at the box office are plainly enough. The movie is currently busting the box office in China.

Also overlooked in the IIFA nominations is Akshay Kumar, this year's winner of the National Award for Best Actor. Manoj Bajpayee is also a notable omission, ignored in the Best Actor category despite his acclaimed performance in Aligarh.

So who has been nominated? Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is up for Best Film and Best Director. It's stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are nominated for Best Actor and Actress. Alia Bhatt is nominated twice in the Best Actress category, for Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan's double role in Fan has earned him a double nomination. Amitabh Bachchan is up for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Pink, Neerja, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sultan also have multiple nods - Salman Khan's Best Actor nomination for Sultan is likely to cause some grumbling.

IIFA 2017 will be held in New York on July 14 and 15.

Here's the full list of nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan - Fan

Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan - Pink

Salman Khan - Sultan

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Anushka Sharma - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt - Dear Zindagi

Sonam Kapoor - Neerja

Taapsee Pannu - Pink

Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab

BEST STORY

Kapoor & Sons

Neerja

Pink

BEST DIRECTION

Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Neeraj Pandey- M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Ram Madhvani - Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury - Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar - Sultan

Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR(MALE)

Rajat Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons

Rajkummar Rao - Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons

Anupam Kher - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan - Wazir

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

Shabana Azmi - Neerja

Andrea Tariang - Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah - Kapoor & Sons

Disha Patani - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Richa Chadha - Sarbjit

MUSIC DIRECTION

Pritam - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amaal Malik & Rochak Kohli - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amit Trivedi - Udta Punjab

BEST LYRICIST

Amitabh Bhattacharya - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Gulzar - Aave re Hitchki, Mirzya

Tanveer Ghazi - Tu Chal, Pink

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Arijit Singh - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amit Mishra - Bulleya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Diljit Dosanjh - Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab

Armaan Malik - Besabriyaan, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Kanika Kapoor - Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab

Neha Bhasin - Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan

Tulsi Kumar - Soch Na Sake, Airlift

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE

Neil Nitin Mukesh - Wazir

Shah Rukh Khan - Fan

Jim Sarbh - Neerja

Do you agree with the nominations list? Tell us in the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

113 Shares
ALSO READMinister Kiren Rijiju's Olympic Swag: 'Could Have Done It Too'
dangaliifa 2017aamir khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................