IIFA 2017 Nominations Revealed. Aamir Khan's Dangal Ignored

The final IIFA nominations have been revealed and the list has a Dangal-shaped hole in it. The makers of the wrestling drama, starring Aamir Khan, reportedly didn't submit the film for consideration when the voting for final nominees began a month ago. Aamir Khan famously refused to attend award shows - he didn't show up to collect the Filmfare award for Best Actor that he won for playing wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. It appears that his film also isn't feeling the need to be validated by trophies - the five star reviews and Dangal's mega success at the box office are plainly enough. The movie is currently busting the box office in China.
Highlights
- Dangal and Rustom haven't received any nominations
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories
- Dangal is currently busting the box office in China
Also overlooked in the IIFA nominations is Akshay Kumar, this year's winner of the National Award for Best Actor. Manoj Bajpayee is also a notable omission, ignored in the Best Actor category despite his acclaimed performance in Aligarh.
So who has been nominated? Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is up for Best Film and Best Director. It's stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are nominated for Best Actor and Actress. Alia Bhatt is nominated twice in the Best Actress category, for Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan's double role in Fan has earned him a double nomination. Amitabh Bachchan is up for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.
Pink, Neerja, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sultan also have multiple nods - Salman Khan's Best Actor nomination for Sultan is likely to cause some grumbling.
IIFA 2017 will be held in New York on July 14 and 15.
Here's the full list of nominations:
BEST PICTURE
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab
Ranbir Kapoor - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan - Fan
Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan - Pink
Salman Khan - Sultan
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Anushka Sharma - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt - Dear Zindagi
Sonam Kapoor - Neerja
Taapsee Pannu - Pink
Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab
BEST STORY
Kapoor & Sons
Neerja
Pink
BEST DIRECTION
Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Neeraj Pandey- M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Ram Madhvani - Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury - Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar - Sultan
Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR(MALE)
Rajat Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons
Rajkummar Rao - Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons
Anupam Kher - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan - Wazir
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)
Shabana Azmi - Neerja
Andrea Tariang - Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah - Kapoor & Sons
Disha Patani - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Richa Chadha - Sarbjit
MUSIC DIRECTION
Pritam - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Amaal Malik & Rochak Kohli - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amit Trivedi - Udta Punjab
BEST LYRICIST
Amitabh Bhattacharya - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Gulzar - Aave re Hitchki, Mirzya
Tanveer Ghazi - Tu Chal, Pink
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Amit Mishra - Bulleya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Diljit Dosanjh - Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab
Armaan Malik - Besabriyaan, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Kanika Kapoor - Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab
Neha Bhasin - Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan
Tulsi Kumar - Soch Na Sake, Airlift
BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE
Neil Nitin Mukesh - Wazir
Shah Rukh Khan - Fan
Jim Sarbh - Neerja
Do you agree with the nominations list? Tell us in the comments section below.