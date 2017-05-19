IIFA 2017 Nominations Revealed. Aamir Khan's Dangal Ignored IIFA 2017: Aamir Khan's Dangal has not been nominated in a single category

113 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal New Delhi: Highlights Dangal and Rustom haven't received any nominations Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories Dangal is currently busting the box office in China Dangal's mega success at the box office are plainly enough. The movie is currently busting the box office in China.



Also overlooked in the IIFA nominations is Akshay Kumar, this year's winner of the National Award for Best Actor. Manoj Bajpayee is also a notable omission, ignored in the Best Actor category despite his acclaimed performance in Aligarh.



So who has been nominated? Karan Johar's Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan's double role in Fan has earned him a double nomination. Amitabh Bachchan is up for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.



Pink, Neerja, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sultan also have multiple nods - Salman Khan's Best Actor nomination for Sultan is likely to cause some grumbling.



IIFA 2017 will be held in New York on July 14 and 15.



Here's the full list of nominations:



BEST PICTURE



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Neerja



Pink



Sultan



Udta Punjab



BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab



Ranbir Kapoor - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Shah Rukh Khan - Fan



Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Amitabh Bachchan - Pink



Salman Khan - Sultan



BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



Anushka Sharma - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Alia Bhatt - Dear Zindagi



Sonam Kapoor - Neerja



Taapsee Pannu - Pink



Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab



BEST STORY



Kapoor & Sons



Neerja



Pink



BEST DIRECTION



Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Neeraj Pandey- M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Ram Madhvani - Neerja



Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury - Pink



Ali Abbas Zafar - Sultan



Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR(MALE)



Rajat Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons



Rajkummar Rao - Aligarh



Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons



Anupam Kher - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Amitabh Bachchan - Wazir



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)



Shabana Azmi - Neerja



Andrea Tariang - Pink



Ratna Pathak Shah - Kapoor & Sons



Disha Patani - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Richa Chadha - Sarbjit



MUSIC DIRECTION



Pritam - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Amaal Malik & Rochak Kohli - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story



Amit Trivedi - Udta Punjab



BEST LYRICIST



Amitabh Bhattacharya - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Gulzar - Aave re Hitchki, Mirzya



Tanveer Ghazi - Tu Chal, Pink



BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)



Arijit Singh - Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Amit Mishra - Bulleya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil



Diljit Dosanjh - Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab



Armaan Malik - Besabriyaan, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story



BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)



Kanika Kapoor - Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab



Neha Bhasin - Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan



Tulsi Kumar - Soch Na Sake, Airlift



BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE



Neil Nitin Mukesh - Wazir



Shah Rukh Khan - Fan



Jim Sarbh - Neerja



Do you agree with the nominations list? Tell us in the comments section below.



