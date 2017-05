IIFA 2017 Nominations Revealed. Aamir Khan's Dangal Ignored

Highlights Dangal and Rustom haven't received any nominations Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been nominated in 8 categories Dangal is currently busting the box office in China

The final IIFA nominations have been revealed and the list has a Dangal -shaped hole in it. The makers of the wrestling drama, starring Aamir Khan, reportedly didn't submit the film for consideration when the voting for final nominees began a month ago. Aamir Khan famously refused to attend award shows - he didn't show up to collect the Filmfare award for Best Actor that he won for playing wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal . It appears that his film also isn't feeling the need to be validated by trophies - the five star reviews and's mega success at the box office are plainly enough. The movie is currently busting the box office in China.Also overlooked in the IIFA nominations is Akshay Kumar, this year's winner of the National Award for Best Actor. Manoj Bajpayee is also a notable omission, ignored in the Best Actor category despite his acclaimed performance inSo who has been nominated? Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is up for Best Film and Best Director. It's stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are nominated for Best Actor and Actress. Alia Bhatt is nominated twice in the Best Actress category, forand. Shah Rukh Khan's double role inhas earned him a double nomination. Amitabh Bachchan is up for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.andalso have multiple nods - Salman Khan's Best Actor nomination foris likely to cause some grumbling.IIFA 2017 will be held in New York on July 14 and 15.Shahid Kapoor -Ranbir Kapoor -Shah Rukh Khan -Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S.Dhoni: The Untold StoryAmitabh Bachchan -Salman Khan -Anushka Sharma -Alia Bhatt -Sonam Kapoor -Taapsee Pannu -Alia Bhatt -Karan Johar -Neeraj Pandey-Ram Madhvani -Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury -Ali Abbas Zafar -Abhishek Chaubey -Rajat Kapoor -Rajkummar Rao -Rishi Kapoor -Anupam Kher -Amitabh Bachchan -Shabana Azmi -Andrea Tariang -Ratna Pathak Shah -Disha Patani -Richa Chadha -Pritam -Amaal Malik & Rochak Kohli -Amit Trivedi -Amitabh Bhattacharya -Gulzar -Tanveer Ghazi -Arijit Singh -Amit Mishra -Diljit Dosanjh -Armaan Malik -Kanika Kapoor -Neha Bhasin -Tulsi Kumar -Neil Nitin Mukesh -Shah Rukh Khan -Jim Sarbh -Do you agree with the nominations list? Tell us in the comments section below.