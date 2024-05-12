The Reason Aamir Khan Was 'Disturbed' During The Shoot Of Sarfarosh

Aamir Khan at the special screening

Aamir Khan's film Sarfarosh completed 25 years on April 30. Directed by John Matthew Matthan, the film also featured Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. To mark the occasion, a special screening was arranged. The event was attended by John, Aamir, Sonali, and Naseeruddin Shah among others. During the screening, Aamir shared something that had disturbed him while shooting for Sarfarosh. “I was really disturbed about one thing while shooting the film. I was in continuity with a couple of films that time. Toh main apne baal chote nahi kar paaya jitna mujhe chota karna tha. Toh woh baat mujhe itni disturb karti thi. Aaj bhi jab main apni film dekhta hu toh mujhe lagta hai ki, ‘Yaar, ye scenes dobara nahi kar sakte?' [I was not able to cut my hair short and this bit disturbed me a lot. Even today when I watch the film, I go, ‘Can't we redo these scenes?'],” the actor was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Ahead of the special screening, Aamir Khan expressed his desire for a sequel to Sarfarosh. He said, “I've been telling John (director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a Sarfarosh 2. This time he told me he was trying."

“I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two)," Aamir Khan added.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Aamir Khan shared, "Sarfarosh is a very important film for our country and society. It's been one of my favourite films of my career. It's a film that the audience across the world loved. It's a chance for me to thank everyone who liked the film and gave respect and love.”

Released in 1999, Sarfarosh narrates the story of a police officer named Ajay Singh Rathod, who befriends a famous Pakistani singer, Gulfam Hassan. Ajay's life takes an unexpected turn after he uncovers a massive conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.