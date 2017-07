Presidential election 2017: The voting to elect President of India will be held on July 17

New Delhi: Presidential elections for the 14th President of India will be held on July 17, 2017. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate for the post of President is former Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind and Opposition's candidate is former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. The voting will be held between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of a Dalit candidate was seen as a masterstroke to divide the opposition and keep allies together. In this election, the numbers are stacked against the opposition. The BJP and allies have well over 60 per cent of the vote.