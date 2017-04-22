Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar Meets PM Narendra Modi On Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure early construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, and sought a loan waiver scheme for farmers of Haryana on lines of Uttar Pradesh. He also pleaded for speedy development of the Hisar Airport.Interacting with reporters after calling on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Mr Modi lent him a patient hearing on all aspects related to the SYL Canal.The issue of SYL canal has been pending since 1976.The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in favour of Haryana and the next hearing on the Execution Application filed in this matter would be held on April 27."We have complete faith that this time too, the verdict would be delivered in favour of Haryana. We have urged the Central Government to assist in early construction of the canal," Mr Khattar added.Replying to a question regarding sharing of the river waters, Mr Khattar said as a result of non-construction of the canal, several areas in Haryana were experiencing shortage of water.The construction of the canal would ensure that the people of Haryana get their rightful share of river waters, he added.During the meeting, the Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to accelerate the pace of development of Hisar Airport, on which some progress has already been made.Asked about a loan waiver for the farmers of Haryana, the Chief Minister said he had apprised Mr Modi about the poor plight of farmers in Haryana and urged the Centre to frame a scheme for their welfare on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh.