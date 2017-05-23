Half Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4: Shraddha, Arjun Kapoor's Film Had A 'Fair Monday'

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's latest film Half Girlfriend, which released on May 19, earned Rs 5.11 crore at the box office on Monday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's collection reportedly dropped a little over 50% from Friday. Box Office India reports that Half Girlfriend will have an average run. The film has so far collected Rs 37.15 crore. Half Girlfriend stars Arjun as student from Bihar, who comes to Delhi for higher studies while Shraddha stars as his college mate. Later in the film, Madhav (Arjun) falls in love with Riya (Shraddha). The film features their love story. Here's how much Half Girlfriend made at the box office till Day 4.
Highlights
- Half Girlfriend has so far collected Rs 37.15 crore
- The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name
- Half Girlfriend released with Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: 37.15 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Raja Sen gave Half Girlfriend 1 star out of 5. "Half Girlfriend is a total dud. It is about two halfwits who belong together. It is a film that claims to celebrate romance and undying passion and gates both Bill and Indian, but all it does is applaud a spoilt man who believes he's a scapegoat," he wrote.
Half Girlfriend is Shraddha and Arjun's first film together. The Mohit Suri-directed film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun's 2014 film 2 States, opposite Alia Bhatt, was also based on Mr Bhagat's novel.
Half Girlfriend has been extensively been shot in Delhi, Patna and New York.
Half Girlfriend released with Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The critically-acclaimed film has so far earned Rs 15.71 crore at the box office. Hindi Medium stars Irrfan opposite Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.