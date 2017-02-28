Gurmehar Kaur Pulls Out Of Protest March, Tweets 'This Is All I Can Take'

Highlights DU student Gurmehar Kaur pulls out of protest march for safe campuses Alleges rape, death threats for accusing student' group ABVP of violence Ms Kaur also trolled on Twitter for a video post on India-Pak peace

I'm withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. (1/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck. - Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

Gurmehar Kaur, the Delhi University student who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign against the student group ABVP, has pulled out of a march today against campus violence. In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old also appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march at the Delhi University campus by students and teachers in huge numbers. "To anyone questioning my courage and bravery. I've shown more than enough," she wrote.Ms Kaur was given police protection yesterday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against ABVP or Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the BJP-linked student group accused of setting off violent clashes at Ramjas College over an invitation to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umer Khalid. The ABVP charged the college with "anti-national activities" because Umer Khalid was accused of sedition last year.The daughter of a soldier who was killed in 1999, Ms Kaur has also been targeted afresh for a video post last year in which she appealed for peace between India and Pakistan through placards with messages. One of the placards said, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him."Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, former cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda were among those who appeared to counter Ms Kaur with their tweets.Mr Rijiju, the Minister of State for Home, tweeted, "Who's polluting this young girl's mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded."Another lawmaker of the ruling BJP, Pratap Sinha, compared Gurmehar to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.Ms Kaur told NDTV yesterday that she was heartbroken by Virender Sehwag's tweet. "I looked up to him while I was growing up," she said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has come out strongly in support of Ms Kaur, tweeted this morning that he would meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to demand action against "ABVP goondaism and rape threats" to the student.Ms Kaur is a first year student of Lady Shri Ram College, which issued a statement in her support today.