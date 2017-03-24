Government Questions New York Times Editorial On Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: The government today reacted sharply to The New York Times' editorial critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
"All editorials or opinions are subjective. This case is particularly so. The wisdom in doubting the verdicts of genuine democratic exercises, at home or abroad, is questionable," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in response to a question.
The NYT editorial, titled 'Modi's Perilous Embrace of Hindu Extremists', said since he came to power in 2014, PM Modi has "played a cagey game, appeasing his party's hardline Hindu base while promoting secular goals of development and economic growth".
Describing Yogi Adityanath as a "firebrand Hindu cleric", the editorial said the move to name the 44-year-old as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister is a "shocking rebuke to religious minorities".