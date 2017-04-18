Government Can't 'Silence My Voice', Says Chidambaram As Son Is Probed

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate said it issued notice to his son on charges of violating foreign exchange laws, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram asserted that the government could not "silence my voice or stop my writing" with "baseless allegations"."The Enforcement Directorate has the habit of recycling allegations from time to time. Today's (Monday) press release by the ED is another example. The allegations in the press release are baseless, totally false and ridiculous," Mr Chidambaram said."No notice has been served to Karti Chidambaram so far. If a notice is received, a suitable reply will be sent. By targeting Karti Chidambaram with baseless notices, the government cannot silence my voice or stop my writing," he added.The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has issued notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd, its promoter Karti P. Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consulting for violating foreign currency laws to the tune of Rs 2,307 crore.