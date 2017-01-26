Google Doodle Celebrates India's 68th Republic Day

New Delhi: Google, one of world's most popular search engines, honoured India's 68th Republic Day with a doodle. The doodle, unveiled at midnight, shows a stadium full of people lined with the three colours of Indian flag: saffron, white and green. Today, the nation celebrates its 68th year as a republic. In 1950, on this day India's constitution replaced Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. Republic Day is celebrated with grand parade in heart of New Delhi, the Rajpath, and in cities across the nation.
The Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force along with artistes and performers from across the country participate in the parade to showcase the diversity of cultures. The President and state Governors receive the military salutes during the parades with the 'fly past' by the Indian Air Force officially concluding the parade in the national capital.
The parade on Rajpath holds special significance as both young and old people wake up early in the morning to watch the telecast of the glittering celebrations. Many queue up at the venue hours before the parade to watch the event live. The celebration usually begins with flag hoisting ceremony by the President followed by the parade which includes march by armed forces, grand tableaus, security personnel atop camels and horses and special cultural performances by school children from various cities.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the chief guest of honour at this year's Republic Day parade. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will march with the Indian armed forces at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.