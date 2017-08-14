Floods Lash Country, Death Toll Up, Rail Network Down: 10 Points

Ten more deaths have been reported in the last two days in flood-hit Assam.

New Delhi: Monsoon floods and landslides unleashed by unprecedented rains have killed hundreds and displaced lakhs across the country with Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal being the worst affected. The rail link to northeast India from the rest of the country has been severed. The second wave of floods in Assam within a month has ravaged the state and swallowed livelihoods of over 23 lakh. The flood situation in the western Assam districts bordering Bengal is likely to worsen, with the Met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in Meghalaya and parts of Assam till Wednesday. Army has been called in and IAF has been put on standby.