CUET UG 2024: Around 72% Students Appeared In Exam During First Two Days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the second day of Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) - 2024 across India. The test was conducted for Hindi, Economics, Mathematics and Physics in 1,578 centres all over the country.

The agency recorded a total attendance of around 72 per cent since the first day of the CUET UG exam 2024. The average attendance during the second day was 79.54 per cent higher than the first day.

In a post on social media platform X, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted, "To make sure students get their first choice of test centre, NTA ensured that across the country almost every alternate district has a test centre particularly in tribal areas, hilly areas and north-eastern region."

CUET UG 2024 began on Wednesday, May 15, and would conclude on May 29. The examination will be held in multiple shifts for different subjects. Exams from May 15 to May 18 will be conducted in pen and paper mode, while the remaining papers in 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 21 to May 24.

The CUET (UG) exam originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons," as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital.

The NTA announced that candidates scheduled to take the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET (UG)) 2024 examination in Delhi on May 16, 17, and 18 must download a revised admit card reflecting new examination centres.