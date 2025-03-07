CUET PG 2025: Advance City Intimation Slip Out For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate CUET PG 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the slip by visiting the official website. Applicants will be required to enter their application number and password to access the results.



"The advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city is hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and password from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/," read the notification.



NTA also informed the candidates that this is not the admit card for entrance examination.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1. The exam will held for a duration of 90 minutes, conducted in three shifts, and will cover 157 subjects.

CUET PG exam city intimation slips 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2025 official website at exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link to download the city intimation slips

Step 3: Input your login details

Step 4: Submit the entered login details

Step 5: The City Intimation slips will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the slip for future reference



Medium of question paper

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for the following:

Language Papers: As per the respective language

MTech/Higher Sciences Papers: English only

Acharya Papers: Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English)

Hindu Studies: Hindi and English

The Ministry of Education and UGC conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities/institutions/organisations/autonomous colleges since 2022.