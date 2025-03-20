CUET UG 2025: Registration Window Closes For Undergraduate Entrance Exam On March 22

Registrations will close for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) on March 22, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the undergraduate entrance exam can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to register for the exam. The deadline for fee payment through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is March 23, 2025, by 11:50 pm. The correction window for application forms will open from March 24 to March 26, 2025.



The CUET UG exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8, 2025 to June 1, 2025. The examination city and admit cards will be released later.



The CUET (UG) is conducted to offer a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.



The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



Key instructions

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2025 through the 'Online' mode only on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one application form.



Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the instructions would be summarily disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

