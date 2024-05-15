CUET UG 2024: NTA Urges Students In Delhi To Download Revised Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency announced on Wednesday evening that candidates scheduled to take the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET (UG)) 2024 examination in Delhi on May 16, 17, and 18 must download a revised admit card reflecting new examination centres.

Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETUG/.

"The candidates should note that due to unforeseen administrative reasons, the examination centres in Delhi have been changed. Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG)-2024 examination in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024, must download a revised admit card reflecting the new examination centre from the official website," the NTA said in an official release.

center from the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024 i.e. https://t.co/TCsdcuX7It pic.twitter.com/0igHOCr1EY — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2024

"This update only applies to candidates taking the exam in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024. Candidates appearing at centres outside Delhi are not affected," it added further.

The testing agency also mentioned that admit cards/city intimation slips for the CBT mode examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 22, and 24, 2024, will be issued separately.

The CUET (UG) exam originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons," as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital.

"It is being informed to all concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on May 15, 2024, stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centers across Delhi only," the NTA stated in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The change in the examination schedule has drawn criticism from students, parents, and others who took to social media to express their frustration against the testing agency.

"The cancellation of CUET just a night before the exam is drastic mismanagement. Even admit cards were given very late, and students without immediate access to a coloured printer are stranded," one user posted.

"The heights of mismanagement for conducting the CUET UG exam. Tomorrow is the exam, and still, the location of the exam centre is not being notified. It should have been notified by now," another wrote.