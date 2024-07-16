CUET UG 2024 Re-Test Admit Card Out, Exam On July 19, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) 2024 re-test scheduled on July 19. The re-test is being conducted for 1,000 students after they raised several errors in the provisional answer key and submitted their grievances. Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website using the required details.

CUET UG re-exam admit card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the CUET UG 2024 official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Select the link to download CUET UG 2024 admit card

Input your application number, date of birth, and security pin as shown.

Submit the entered login details.

The CUET UG admit card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Verify the details including exam center, photograph, signature, and barcode.

Download the CUET admit card for future reference.

The admit card contains crucial information such as exam timing, venue details, and exam day instructions. candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres.

Initially conducted in a hybrid format (CBT and Pen & Paper), the CUET UG 2024 re-exam will now solely be conducted in a computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

Over 13.38 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET exam on various dates in May 2024. The results are expected to be announced by July 22. For further details, candidates can visit the official website.