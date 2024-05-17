India Aims To Promote Artificial Intelligence In Food Processing Sector: Report

The innitiative aims to enhance the food idustry in India (Representative Image)

Technology is possibly not the first thing that we consider while discussing issues in the food industry. But today, with the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), automation has become an aspect that you just can't ignore while considering food production and distribution. And India is gearing up to boost the integration of AI in the food processing industry, reads a report in PTI. According to a Government announcement, this initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of the farmers, further improving their incomes and minimizing environmental impact. The announcement was made at a recent conference, organized by the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), on using frontier technologies in the food and agriculture sector.

As per the PTI report, the senior bureaucrats and Government advisors, present at the conference, emphasized the need for a proper roadmap and strategy to deploy AI solutions, which are still at a very early stage when compared to the country's massive food processing industry.

Anita Praveen, the Food Processing Secretary, stated, "As an industry, we need to create a roadmap. The MEITY secretary has come on board. I am sure he is going to be a big support in this endeavour," referring to the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

MEITY Secretary S Krishnan further explained that while some technological progression has been made in the agriculture sector, the food processing industry is in a nascent stage when it comes to using such technologies.

The officials added that AI tools could also help improve overall sector efficiency as India aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

What Is Artificial Intelligence In The Food Industry? How Is AI Used In The Sector?

Artificial Intelligence in the food sector involves the use of technologies, data analytics and machine learning to enhance food production, precision agriculture, quality control, personalized nutrition, supply chain management, and customer experience. According to experts, such applications help ensure the quality and standards of the food items, while maintaining an efficient production process.