Farmers Protest Near Thane, Block Highway, Cops Injured In Clash

A clash between protesting farmers and the police took place on a national highway in Maharashtra near Thane. Several policemen have been injured, sources said. Additional forces have been deployed in the area.The farmers were holding protests over the Navy walling up an old British-period aerodrome in the area. The 1600-acre premises belongs to the Navy. But over the years, it had been encroached upon by the locals.The farmers had petitioned the authorities that the land be given to them. After the authorities refused, protests started.Today, farmers from 17 villages were holding protests at 10 spots. The biggest of them was on the Thane-Badlapur highway, where they had blocked traffic. When the police tried to disperse them, the clashes began.The farmers and their families block 10 roads and vandalised vehicles.More details are awaited.