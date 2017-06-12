Duvvada Jagannadham: Allu Arjun Delights With Film's Jukebox, Latest Trailer The makers of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham recently released the full songs jukebox and the latest trailer of the film

Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadham (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The first trailer got 7.4 million views in 24 hours Pooja Hegde stars opposite Allu Arjun in the film Duvvada Jagannadham releases on June 23 Duvvada Jagannadham (abbreviated into DJ) is one of Allu Arjun's much-awaited Telugu films of the year after Sarrainodu, which hit the screens in 2016. The first song of the film Saranam Bhaje Bhaj and the first trailer of the film received an overwhelming response. In just 24 hours, it got 7.4 million views. Soon, an elated Allu Arjun thanked his fans on social media. "Thank you all for all the love and appreciation," he tweeted. Enjoy all the songs of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham here.





Allu Arjun plays a double role in Duvvada Jagannadham. In the latest trailer, we are introduced to both his characters. Jagannadham, is the Brahmin priest while the other character calls himself DJ. Actress Pooja Hegde, who starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, plays Allu Arjun's love interest. A modern, progressive thinker



Here's the latest trailer of Duvvada Jagannadham.





Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Duvvada Jagannadham. Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad have previously collaborated for films like S/O Satyamurthy, Arya, Julayi and Arya 2.



Duvvada Jaggannadham has been directed by Harish Shankar and is scheduled to hit the screens on June 23.



After Duvvada Jaggannadham, Allu Arjun will be next seen in debutant Vakkantham Vamsi's Telugu film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film was officially launched in April.





