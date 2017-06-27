Dilip Kumar Tweets About Eid. One Day Late But We Are Delighted

Highlights 'A beautiful Eid was celebrated,' tweeted Dilip Kumar 'Saira, as always, was meticulous in her arrangements,' he wrote Dilip Kumar got together with friends and family on Monday

Am I too late in conveying my warmest greetings on the occasion of Eid to all of you. Eid Mubarak. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017

a beautiful Eid was celebrated. Saira, as always, was meticolous in her arrangements - a get-together with family n few close friends. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017

My mother would always say: Eid is a celebration. Of goodnes, of happiness, of joy and a reminder to care for those who are less fortunate. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017

Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable. pic.twitter.com/hBlLVQm2Qa — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017

And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa. pic.twitter.com/hIdhfWLbdt — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017

God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017