Dilip Kumar Tweets About Eid. One Day Late But We Are Delighted

"Am I too late in conveying my warmest greetings on the occasion of Eid to all of you? Eid Mubarak," Dilip Kumar tweeted

All India | Written by | Updated: June 27, 2017 18:33 IST
"Eid Mubarak, aap sabko," tweeted Dilip Kumar (courtesy TheDilipKumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'A beautiful Eid was celebrated,' tweeted Dilip Kumar
  2. 'Saira, as always, was meticulous in her arrangements,' he wrote
  3. Dilip Kumar got together with friends and family on Monday
"Eid Mubarak, aap sabko," Dilip Kumar tweets on Tuesday, a day after Eid. In preceding tweets, the 94-year-old actor said that he celebrated the day with friends and family. Of wife Saira Banu, he said that she was the perfect host on Monday evening. "A beautiful Eid was celebrated. Saira, as always, was meticulous in her arrangements - a get-together with family and few close friends," tweeted the veteran actor. "My mother would always say: Eid is a celebration. Of goodness, of happiness, of joy and a reminder to care for those who are less fortunate," he also wrote on Twitter. Ahead of wishing fans and followers on Tuesday, he also shared a disclaimer of sorts for being late by a day: "Am I too late in conveying my warmest greetings on the occasion of Eid to all of you? Eid Mubarak."
 
 
 
 

It is always a delight to see the veteran actor share updates on Twitter. Earlier this month, he posted this picture on special request from Saira Banu. "Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable," he tweeted. "And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa," he captioned another pic.
 
 

In April, Dilip Kumar made his debut on Facebook with an adorable video featuring himself and Saira Banu and announced his arrival on the social networking site like this: "Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today," he tweeted.
  
 
 


Dilip Kumar recently received the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association and tweeted pictures from the felicitation ceremony, which took place at his home.
 

Dilip Kumar has been in an out of the hospital for the past few years now. In December, Dilip Kumar was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted for experiencing swelling in his right leg and fever.

Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
 

