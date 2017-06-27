Dilip Kumar Tweets About Eid. One Day Late But We Are Delighted

Highlights
- 'A beautiful Eid was celebrated,' tweeted Dilip Kumar
- 'Saira, as always, was meticulous in her arrangements,' he wrote
- Dilip Kumar got together with friends and family on Monday
Am I too late in conveying my warmest greetings on the occasion of Eid to all of you. Eid Mubarak.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017
a beautiful Eid was celebrated. Saira, as always, was meticolous in her arrangements - a get-together with family n few close friends.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017
My mother would always say: Eid is a celebration. Of goodnes, of happiness, of joy and a reminder to care for those who are less fortunate.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017
Eid Mubarak, aap sabko. pic.twitter.com/VJVgyygf7O— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 27, 2017
It is always a delight to see the veteran actor share updates on Twitter. Earlier this month, he posted this picture on special request from Saira Banu. "Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable," he tweeted. "And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa," he captioned another pic.
Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable. pic.twitter.com/hBlLVQm2Qa— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017
And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa. pic.twitter.com/hIdhfWLbdt— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017
In April, Dilip Kumar made his debut on Facebook with an adorable video featuring himself and Saira Banu and announced his arrival on the social networking site like this: "Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today," he tweeted.
Dilip Kumar recently received the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association and tweeted pictures from the felicitation ceremony, which took place at his home.
God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
Dilip Kumar has been in an out of the hospital for the past few years now. In December, Dilip Kumar was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted for experiencing swelling in his right leg and fever.
Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.