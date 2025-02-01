When Shammi Kapoor Met Madhubala For The First Time: "It Was Like Being Struck By A Thunderbolt"

Shammi Kapoor and Madhubala shared screen space for the first time in the 1953 film Rail Ka Dibba.

Kapoor had once candidly confessed about his feelings for his co-star Madhubala.

The actor had further revealed, that he was aware of Madhubala being in love with Dilip Kumar, however, Kapoor could not help his feelings.

Shammi Kapoor told Rediff.com, "When I met her on the set of Rail Ka Dibba for the first time, I could not take my eyes off her. I was like hit by a thunderbolt. I was so nervous that I kept forgetting my lines. And she was fully aware of the effect she had been having on me and was relishing it thoroughly."

Speaking about Madhubala being head over heels in love with Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor said, "Those days Madhu was romantically involved with Dilip Kumar on one side, and Prem Nath on the other. I kept wondering 'Yeh Shammi Kapoor beech mein kaise aa gaya?' (How did Shammi Kapoor land in between?) Since I was just a nobody at that stage, no one had bothered to associate my name with Madhu's. I must admit, despite knowing that Madhu was already in love, I could not resist falling madly in love with her."

Madhubala was one of the reigning actresses in the 1950s, famous for her acting chops and ethereal beauty.

Shammi Kapoor had eventually married actress Geeta Bali, in 1995. They had two children together — Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan.

Shammi Kapoor died on August 14, 2011.