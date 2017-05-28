Delhi Man Beaten Up After Making 'Don't Pee In Public' Request, Dies

Highlights Ravinder Kumar was a parking attendant in northwest Delhi He asked two men not to pee near his e-rickshaw stand The men came back with a gang and beat him up, leading to his death later

Objecting to public urinating cost a Delhi man his life today. Ravinder Kumar, a parking attendant at an e-rickshaw stand in northwest Delhi, died at a local hospital. He had been beaten up by a group of men yesterday.Mr Kumar had raised objections after he saw two men urinating on the road near his e-rickshaw stand, his family said. But the men got angry and threatened to teach him a lesson. The same evening, they came back in the evening with a gang and beat him up, said his brother Vijender Kumar.The 34-year-old had not sustained any major injury and did not visit a doctor. That evening, he went home and told his family about the incident. But later in the night, he fell unconscious. The family rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.The police have filed a case and have taken the statements of some eye-witnesses. A hunt is on for the culprits."Investigations are on. Police teams have been formed to arrest them," said Surinder Kumar, a senior officer of the local police.While urinating in public is not illegal, there has been a major thrust on sanitation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean India campaign. Toilets have been built and awareness drives have been held across the country for the last two years.After completing three years last week, the government said 2.09 crore toilets have been built across the country so far - a huge boost over the 49.76 lakh in 2013-14.