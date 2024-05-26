At 48.3 Degrees, Delhi's Mungeshpur Records Highest Temperature: Weather Office

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the northern parts of the country

Delhi is witnessing extreme heatwave conditions, with the maximum temperatures reaching over 48 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, a locality in the national capital.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), "Heatwave occurred at most places and severe heat wave occurred at some places in Delhi. Mungeshpur recorded the highest temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius."

Earlier, a senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Delhi NCR will face heatwave to severe heatwave today. At some stations, temperatures may reach 47 degrees... The temperature will remain the same for the next three days. After that, there may be some relief... There is no rain forecast for the next 4-5 days. After that, there may be rain in the Himalayas due to western disturbance and there may be a cloudy atmosphere in Northern India."

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the northern parts of the country in the next three to four days. The India Meteorological Department said severe heatwave conditions would continue in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other northern parts of the country for the next few days.

Speaking to ANI, Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "The maximum temperature was in West Rajasthan's Phalodi, 51 degrees. The next 3-4 days will be the same in Rajasthan and we have issued a Red Alert. After that, there will be a gradual decrease in temperature. In Haryana too, we have issued a Red Alert... For Punjab, it is an orange alert for 2 days and then a red alert is issued."

In a post on X, IMD said, "Heatwave to severe heat wave is very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 27th May 2024 and heat wave is very likely over isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat."

