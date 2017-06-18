Chennai Couple Shot At By Bike-Borne Men In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A newly married couple from Chennai was shot at by two bike-borne men on National Highway-58 in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. The couple were touring North India and had hired Royal Enfield bikes to visit Haridwar from Delhi. Aditya Kumar and Vijaya Lakshmi, residents of Ramapuram in Chennai, were returning from Haridwar when they were shot at in Muzaffarnagar. The bikers fled the spot.While Mr Kumar was hit by a bullet on his neck, his wife also sustained injuries. They were accompanied by a friend who informed the police. A passerby took them to a nearby hospital in his vehicle. The couple have now been shifted to a hospital in Delhi.The police are investigating the case. They say that it could be a case of mistaken identity but they are probing all angles. They are scanning CCTV footage of nearby hotels, markets to find clues about the bikers.Last month, a man was shot dead and four women of his family were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on the highway near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.The increasing number of incidents along the highways has become a huge challenge for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Women's safety was one of the promises made by the BJP, which came to power in March, decimating the Samajwadi party. But long stretches of the highways connecting UP have continue to be crime-prone.