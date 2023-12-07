UP Fires Several Officials Over Abuse Of Power, Negligence, Corruption

Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday sacked several officials charged with corruption and negligence.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday sacked several officials charged with misuse of power, negligence in work, and corruption, sources informed.

Consolidation officer Anuj Saxena of Muzaffarnagar was among those dismissed from service for not discharging his duties, sources informed.

The government has also withheld the annual salary increment of Consolidation Officer Shiv Shankar Prasad Singh, who was posted at Ballia and terminated the service of Assistant Consolidation Officer Manoj Kumar Neeraj, who was posted in Meerut.

The state police was also directed to register an FIR against the latter, sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Consolidation Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against Assistant Consolidation Officer of Amroha, Nitin Chauhan.

Departmental action has also been initiated against Consolidation Officer Awadhesh Kumar Gupta as well as assistant consolidation officers Santosh Kumar Yadav and Akhilesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in work at Bani village in the Etawah district.

Consolidation Officer of Lekhpal, Om Narayan, was also suspended, sources informed.

Naveen Kumar stated further that all the consolidation authorities of the state have been directed to discharge their official responsibilities properly, failing which strict action will be taken against them.

The consolidation commissioner said a total of 1,34,425 cases have been disposed of till now in the financial year 2023-24.

So far, in the financial year 2023-24, the consolidation process of a total of 231 villages has been completed and promulgated under Section 52 (1) of the Land Consolidation Act, he informed.

He added that these villages have been excluded from the consolidation processes under Section 6 (1) of the Land Consolidation Act.

In villages where the consolidation process has been completed and Section 52(1) has been promulgated, the problems are being resolved through visits by the revenue and consolidation authorities.

Similar to the Consolidation Department, action has been taken in the Electricity Department as well, for alleged misuse of power.

Also, in line with CM Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of power or position, Sarosa Fatehganj SDO Aman Tiwari was suspended on Tuesday.

He was alleged to have misused his position and embezzled funds from the department.

Additionally, in 3 to 4 houses in his area, electricity theft was committed by illegally stretching the cable for an additional 150 to 300 metres, it was alleged.

He was also alleged to have played with the lives of people by violating rules pertaining to giving connections to consumers only within a radius of 40 metres, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)