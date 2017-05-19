Corruption Charges Against Me On BJP Orders, Says Lalu Yadav

Corruption charges against him are being taken up on the orders of the BJP which governs the centre, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav told NDTV today, adding "whatever my children have acquired is in public domain."On Tuesday, 100 tax officials and investigators had searched different properties in and around Delhi as part of an investigation that alleges Mr Yadav, has a stash of secretly-owned real estate assets that total 1,000 crores.This came just a week after the Supreme Court refused his request to decide that he will be tried in five different cases for corruption linked to his term as Bihar Chief Minister in the 90s."For the past three-four days, at BJP's instance, the media is running that properties linked to Lalu have been raided. This is at the behest of Sushil Modi," Mr Yadav told NDTV, referring to the BJP's top leader in Bihar.Mr Yadav's party holds the maximum seats in Bihar but serves as Mr Kumar's junior partner in the government. The Congress is the third participant in the coalition.