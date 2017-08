Chronology Of Rape Case Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A special CBI court today convicted Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape. A chronology of the case:Anonymous letter written to Punjab and Haryana High Court chief justice complaining about the sexual exploitation of woman followers at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.High court directs Sirsa district and sessions judge to probe the allegations in the letter.High court hands matter to CBI after district court indicates possibility of sexual exploitation.CBI registers a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Sirsa headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda.CBI files chargesheet against the Dera head in an Ambala court. The chargesheet refers to the sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (women followers) between 1999 and 2001.The special CBI court frames charges against Gurmeet under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.Two complainants record their statements before the court.The special CBI court shifts from Ambala to Panchkula. The case against the Dera chief also transferred to Panchkula CBI court.Special CBI court orders daily hearingArguments of prosecution and defence concludes. Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh fixes August 25 as date for pronouncement of verdict. Gurmeet asked to appear in person before the court the same day.The special CBI court convicts Gurmeet.Quantum of sentencing to be announced on August 28.