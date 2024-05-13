JDS' HD Revanna, In Judicial Custody Over Kidnapping Case, Gets Bail

HD Revanna, accused in a kidnapping case, was granted bail today

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna was granted bail by a local court in a kidnapping case. His son, Prajwal Revanna, is an accused in the Karnataka sex scandal case linked to leaked obscene videos.

HD Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4, and was under its custody for three days. The local court ordered the JD(S) leader to give a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh.

He is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He allegedly played a part in the kidnapping of a sex assault survivor involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

On Thursday last, HD Revanna's counsel CV Nagesh had argued that the case against the MLA was not maintainable under the law, as there was no mention of evidence against him in the petition filed by the SIT.

Mr Nagesh alleged H Revanna was arrested unnecessarily, as he could have been released after questioning and called back for interrogation whenever needed.

"There was no allegation of the survivor being forced or trapped. There was no demand. HD Revanna is a politician and there are political reasons behind his arrest. The incident took place on April 29 and the FIR was filed on May 2. There was no kidnap or illegal detention. The survivor was a maid at HD Revanna's residence and the kidnap charges don't apply," the lawyer said.

The Karnataka Police had filed an FIR against HD Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the survivors of the sex video scandal involving his son, on Friday after the woman's son had registered a missing complaint, accusing him.

His relative Satish Babu was named the second accused in the FIR, and was arrested from Mysuru district on Friday.