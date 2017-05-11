Chief Economic Advisor Slams Rating Agencies For Not Upgrading India

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian today attacked global rating agencies, saying they have not upgraded India "despite clear improvements in our economic fundamentals" which include inflation, growth, and current account performance. Despite its rapid growth, India still has a BBB rating. China's rating has been upgraded to AA, even though its fundamentals have deteriorated, he said."In other words, the ratings agencies have been inconsistent in their treatment of China and India," he said, and in a barbed wordplay, took a dig at ratings agency Standard & Poor's. "Given this record, what we call Poor Standards, my question is - why do we take these rating analysts seriously at all?" he said.Pointing out instances where global ratings agencies have fallen short of expectations, he said they consistently fail to provide advance warnings of financial crisis and downgrade a country after the fact. In the US, they had given AAA ratings to mortgage-ridden securities, which later dragged down the economy and created a crisis.