Competition Drives Innovation, Says Chief Economic Advisor

Regulators and competition agencies can work in setting up the framework to prevent creation of barriers in the markets, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran noted.

The CEA was delivering the address at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law. (File)

New Delhi:

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran today said competition drives innovation and emphasised that there is a distinction between competition and free markets.

He was delivering the keynote address at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law.

Regulators and competition agencies can work in setting up the framework to prevent creation of barriers in the markets, he noted.

Competition does drive innovation, he said.

According to him, there is always competition between competition regulators, and firms and markets.

