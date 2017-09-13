CCTV Caught Dying 7-Year-Old Crawl Out Of Gurgaon School Toilet: Police

The police have found CCTV footage from Gurgaon's Ryan International School which captured the last moments of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. The boy was found in the toilet of the school on Friday, his throat had been slit. Today Gurgaon police told NDTV that they have recovered CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the toilet, which was one of few functioning.Police said the footage shows the child enter the washroom. Minutes later, bus conductor Ashok Kumar -- who has been accused of murdering the boy, entered. After a few minutes, a bleeding Pradyuman is seen crawling out. He collapsed near the door of the washroom, staining the wall with blood.He was found there minutes later, lying in a pool of blood.Postmortem report said the child had died of excessive bleeding within a couple of minutes. He had sustained two knife wounds on his neck, one of which had severed the windpipe, making him unable to cry out for help.Ashok Kumar, who has been arrested, confessed to the crime, the police have said. According to the police, he said he had tried to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he offered resistance.Eyewitnesses from the school said after Pradyuman was discovered, Ashok Kumar was the one who carried the bleeding boy to the car which took him to a hospital. Later, he came back and washed the bloodstained shirt he was wearing."He said the blood 'disgusted' him," said Subhash Garg, one of the parents who had been present at the school on Friday. Mr Garg also told NDTV that Ashok Kumar did not run away or show any sign of "fear or remorse".Ashok Kumar's colleague, school bus driver Saurabh Raghav, however, claimed he had been made a scapegoat. Varun Thakur, Pradyuman's father, has also questioned the police version of events and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.