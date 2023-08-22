Narrow Escape For Children As School Bus Catches Fire In Ghaziabad

No injuries were reported and the cause of the incident is unknown.

It was a scary experience for students of Ryan International School, Ghaziabad when the bus they were travelling in caught fire at Sihani Gate, Meerut Road. The fire broke out minutes after the students were dropped off. No injuries were reported and the cause of the incident is unknown.

A video from the spot, which was widely circulated on social media, shows huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the bus. The incident took place in the afternoon.

According to Ghaziabad police, fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. "Local police force is present at the spot, efforts are on to douse the fire. There is no loss of life," the police said in a tweet.

Several users who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) tagged Ghaziabad Police. Reacting to it, the police posted a statement in which it said "The fire has been extinguished, there is no loss of life."

Earlier, Twenty-one children had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in northwest Delhi's Rohini. There was no casualty in the incident.

