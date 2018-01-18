Boy Attacked In Lucknow School Allegedly By Class 6 Girl, Principal Arrested The doctor who is treating a Class 1 student - attacked in a school in Lucknow, allegedly by a Class 6 girl - said the wounds "seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object".

A case has been registered, but the police are yet to identify the student who attacked the boy Lucknow: Highlights Police are yet to identify the attacker and establish it was a student Many parents panicked, accused officials of trying to hush up case Footage from 70 security cameras in school being examined



The six-year-old boy has deep wounds on the chest and stomach, but is said to be out of danger. His parents allege the girl attacked him in the toilet of Brightland School on Tuesday morning. They reported it to the police yesterday.



"I was informed by the school that my son is injured. He has been attacked with a knife by a girl," said the boy's father.



School officials suspect a connection to the deadly "Blue Whale" game, which involves a set of violent tasks that end in suicide.



The boy was taken to hospital from the school. The doctor who is treating him, Sandeep Tewari, said the wounds "seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object".



​Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the boy at the hospital today.



As news of the attack spread across the school on Wednesday, many parents panicked about safety and accused officials of trying to hush up the case.



The director of the school, Veena Vyas, said, "I am taking all precautions in view of the Ryan International school case. We are also looking at whether it is due to the deadly game 'Blue Whale Challenge'."



She said footage from around 70 security cameras in the school was being examined.



Last year, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, a Class 2 student of Ryan International School, was found with his throat slit near a school washroom. The police have charged a 16-year-old student of the same school, who allegedly wanted to put off an exam and a parent-teacher meeting at all costs.



