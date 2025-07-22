Lucknow School Takes Students To Japan For Rs 3.5 Lakh, Internet Calls It "Good Initiative"

A school in Lucknow is making headlines for giving its students real-world exposure by taking them on a trip to Japan. A video going viral online shows young students from City Montessori School (CMS) interacting with an Indian content creator. The clip captures the Indian man's surprise when he asks students, "Is there now a school in Lucknow that is taking kids to Japan?" The children reply, saying that they were from Class 5, leaving the man even more surprised.

The man then says, "Come closer to the camera and say that again. The school is actually bringing kids to Japan!" One of the students then casually tells the man that their school is also planning a trip to Germany or Vietnam, leaving the man even more stunned. "In our time, the school would only take us to the India Gate. That's it," the content creator says.

He then asks the students how much the trip costs. The kids reply saying, "Rs 3.5 lakh per child". "And how many days is this trip?" the man asks. "10 days," they reply.

When asked how many students were part of the trip, they said, "64 students."

The man then interacts with a Class 11 student. "So it is not just Class 5, anyone who could afford could come?" he asks. The student replies, "Yes".

At the end of the clip, the content creator shares his perspective with viewers. "It is nice to see children coming from India and exploring a new country. It gives them a lot of exposure. I understand education is expensive, but those who can afford it, it is great that they are sending their children. These travel experiences help them grow and become more mature and responsible," he says.

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 million views. Social media had mixed reactions.

"CMS Lucknow is World's biggest school ! Yes, You heard it right. World's biggest," wrote one user. "Moral of the story - agar paisa ho to sb kuch tmhara (If you have money, everything is yours)" said another.

"We were offered an Egypt trip too when I was in CMS for a whopping 2.5 lakhs for a week," shared a third user.

"Very good initiative, I think student jab different different education system and culture se interact Krnge to wo techs, inventions ke bare early age se hi soch payenge," commented a fourth user.