Teen Student Accused Of Killing 7-Year-Old In Gurgaon School Denied Bail

The teen is accused of murdering the class 2 student of the same school, picked at random, to defer an approaching examination and a parent-teacher meeting.
Pradyuman, a seven-year-old student of the same school, was found with his throat slit outside the school's washroom on September 8 last year. The Gurgaon Police had immediately arrested a school bus conductor for his murder. However, a month later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was handed over the case, arrested the Class 11 student, saying the teen had confessed to killing Pradyuman.
The CCTV footage from cameras outside the school washroom showed the teen was the last one to leave the washroom, the agency said.
The boy's father, however, alleged that his son was "hung upside down and brutally thrashed" in order to extract a confession.
Comments
If convicted, the accused will stay in a correctional home till he is 21 after which the court can shift him to a jail or grant him bail, the board said.