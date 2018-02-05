In Gurgaon School Murder, CBI Says 16-Year-Old's Fingerprints At Crime Scene

A school bus conductor who was arrested hours after the murder and presented to the media as the main accused, will be discharged, a special court was told. Ashok Kumar, who spent two months in jail, will now become a witness for the CBI. The CBI charge-sheet also says the accused teen will be tried as an adult.
The class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8.
The CBI, taking over the case on September 22 amid allegations that the police had botched up, stunned everyone by zeroing in on a senior student.
The student had picked the child randomly and wanted a murder to force the school to put off exams and a parent-teacher meeting, said investigators.
The CBI said in court that the source of the knife used in the crime had been established and CCTV footage also reinforced the student's role.
His internet behavior was also incriminating, said the CBI. One of his searches was "how to remove bloodstains".
Unusually, a "behavioural analysis" by psychiatrists of the student before and after the crime has also been included in the charge-sheet.