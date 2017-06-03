CBSE 10th Results 2017 @cbseresults.nic.in, @cbse.nic.in: Moment Before Results, Websites Crash

Highlights
- CBSE results websites have crashed
- Earlier, CBSE announced that results will be declared on June 3
- Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam
Meanwhile, CBSE has opened the counselling telephone lines for Class 12 and Class 10 students, in an effort to help combat post-result distress and helping them choose the future course of action.
CBSE 10th Results 2017: Here's how to view your results1. Visit the following websites to check your results:
3. Now, please enter your CBSE roll number and also the school number
4. CBSE Class X results 2017 will be displayed on the screen
5. The CBSE Class 10 results can viewed via SMS, which will charged at 50 Paise per SMS. Candidates can send SMS to 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Just type 'CBSE 12 [rollno]'
6. Candidates can also view their results via CBSE's IVR system, charged at 30p per minute per roll number. One needs to call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).
7. DigiLocker account too will consist your CBSE Class 10 result marksheets
Meanwhile, anxious candidates took to Twitter, asking when will the results be declared:
@PrakashJavdekar when will the cbse results for class x be declared.? Anxious candidate here.- Miraj Deka (@MirajDeka) June 3, 2017
First CBSE gives us pressure during Exams and now Results!It's been almost 3 hours students waiting!Shame on you!#CbseResults2017#ClassXpic.twitter.com/OpKDaikvWS- Shiva Sankeshwar (@shivasfive) June 3, 2017