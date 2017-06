CBSE 10th Results 2017 @cbseresults.nic.in, @cbse.nic.in: Moment Before Results, Websites Crash

Highlights CBSE results websites have crashed Earlier, CBSE announced that results will be declared on June 3 Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam

@PrakashJavdekar when will the cbse results for class x be declared.? Anxious candidate here. - Miraj Deka (@MirajDeka) June 3, 2017

First CBSE gives us pressure during Exams and now Results!It's been almost 3 hours students waiting!Shame on you!#CbseResults2017#ClassXpic.twitter.com/OpKDaikvWS - Shiva Sankeshwar (@shivasfive) June 3, 2017

Minutes before Class 10 CBSE results 2017 are to be announced, cbse.nic.in has crashed, leaving lakhs of students and parents perplexed. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class X results 2017 anytime now. The results can be viewed at Microsoft's bing.com, cbseresults.nic.in and examresults.net. The results are expected to be declared at 12 pm. The Board had earlier announced that the results will be declared around 'forenoon'. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class x boards this year.Meanwhile, CBSE has opened the counselling telephone lines for Class 12 and Class 10 students, in an effort to help combat post-result distress and helping them choose the future course of action.1. Visit the following websites to check your results:2. Click on Class X (10) results link3. Now, please enter your CBSE roll number and also the school number4. CBSE Class X results 2017 will be displayed on the screen5. The CBSE Class 10 results can viewed via SMS, which will charged at 50 Paise per SMS. Candidates can send SMS to 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Just type 'CBSE 12 [rollno]'6. Candidates can also view their results via CBSE's IVR system, charged at 30p per minute per roll number. One needs to call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).7. DigiLocker account too will consist your CBSE Class 10 result marksheetsMeanwhile, anxious candidates took to Twitter, asking when will the results be declared: