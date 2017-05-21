Cannes Film Festival: Decoding Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Look

Cannes is not about films it's one of the biggest fashion carnivals, a fashion fiesta by the Croisette. So as the bevy of Indian beauties make their way on the red carpet , the fashion police have their lens zoomed in for every misstep , faux pas but it seems this year the fashion police may have to backtrack a bit. Deepika Padukone one of the first to grace the red carpet at the 70the Cannes Film Festival, managed to notch up the fashion meter with her style quotient, and it wasn't just us back home who couldn't take their eyes off her toned lithe and stunning appearance form gowns to super short dresses, it seems the international fashion pundits gave her a thumbs up too as she treated fans to her several looks on social media.
Highlights
- Deepika Padukone wore Marchesa and Brandon Maxwell on the red carpet
- This is the first time Deepika is represented L'Oreal at Cannes
- Deepika Padukone's next film is Padmavati
From the sheer one shoulder marchesa gown or the Brandon Maxwell green dress, the metallic Galvin London or the short hot pink Balenciaga dress Deepika kept it simple not giving in to theatrics or drama.
A look lapped up by editions of Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar and Vogue international. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, known for working her magic on Uma Thurman and Gwyneth Paltrow, said in a statement to Vogue "We're trying to bring out the best of who she is and all the different sides of her adding When I first started working with her, I took all the jewelry off of her, if you're trying to have your name reach a different base, a different audience, maybe it's best for them just to see you.'
And well, see everyone did, the actress back home will soon be seen in a cameo in Rabtaa, in the mean while the gowns have been shed for lehangas and lots of jewellery for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.