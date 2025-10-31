Share Certificates Worth Crores Found In Dustbin Brings Both Joy, Conflict

A man in Gujarat has found share certificates worth crores at his grandfather's house in the village, which has brought both joy and conflict to the family that worked hard to make ends meet. Having inherited the house in Una after his grandfather Savji Patel's death, the man had returned to clean it when he found the certificates and other documents in a dustbin.

When he checked the market value of the shares, he was left surprised. It is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 crore. For him, this was his shortcut to becoming rich.

But the joy of becoming a crorepati overnight came with its own share of conflict. Both he and his father claimed ownership of the share certificates, leading to a dispute within the family.

Share certificates are physical documents that were earlier issued to prove ownership of shares. These can be transferred into the dematerialised form.

Who Is The Heir?

Patel worked as a waiter at a hotel in Diu. Before it was built, he was a housekeeper at a bungalow owned by its owner. Patel lived at a house within the hotel premises, while his father was a farmer in Una and owned a house there. His son also worked in Diu.

Patel had enlisted his grandson as his heir to the property before his death. But with the shares coming to the light, the focus has shifted from the house. Patel's son has claimed to be the rightful owner of the share certificates, arguing that he is the direct heir of Savji Patel.

The grandson, however, refused to give those away, arguing that he found the certificates in the house that belongs to him.

The court is now expected to decide 'kaun banega crorepati' (who owns the assets worth crores) between the son and his father. The Gujarat High Court will take up the case on November 3.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)