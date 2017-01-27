Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Arrives At Jodhpur Court To Record Statement

Actor Salman Khan has reached the Jodhpur court to record his statement in a 19-year-old case regarding the poaching of two blackbucks in Rajasthan. The court proceedings are expected to start around 10 am. Mr Khan is an accused in the poaching case alongwith fellow actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu.The court had earlier asked them to appear on January 25, but the actors had sought exemption in view of the security situation ahead of Republic Day. The court wants the accused to record their statements in the case.Salman Khan was charged with killing two blackbucks - an endangered species - in Jodhpur while shooting the movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. He was allegedly incited by others.Last week, Salman Khan was exempted in an Arms Act case, wherein he was accused of having and operating an unlicenced weapon for the alleged hunt.The Rajasthan High Court had also acquitted the actor in two cases related to the hunting of a chinkara deer.The actor was convicted by a lower court in a hit-and-run case wherein he was found guilty of drunken driving and killing a homeless man with his SUV in September, 2002. His jail sentence, however, was suspended by the Bombay High Court.