BJP Rejects Mamata Banerjee's Accusation Of Vendetta Politics Over Tapas Pal's Arrest

The BJP has rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation of vendetta politics after Trinamool Congress lawmaker Tapas Pal was arrested in the Rose Valley chit fund case today.We have seen in the past that she tried to web a conspiracy theory of a plane crash and army coup but nobody bought them," said BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh, according to news agency PTI."Why TMC leaders are involved in all chit fund scams? Sins of her misrule are being challenged by the law of the land," he added.Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of using central agencies to targets opposition leaders. In an aggressive attack toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "How many MPs and MLAs do you want to arrest? They will stand in queue.""Finally the law has caught up with TMC MP Tapas Pal. CBI is following the process of law and Mamataji should not give it a political twist by questioning the timing and calling it political vendetta," Mr Singh said.Mr Pal, an actor-turned-politician, was the director in two companies of Rose Valley, an entertainment group accused of cheating Rs 17,000 crores through a Ponzi scheme. Gautam Kundu, the chairman of the group, was arrested earlier by the Enforcement Directorate. Another Trinamool Congress leader, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, has also been summoned but he said that he will appear for the CBI questioning next week.