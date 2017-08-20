253 Dead, 1 Crore Affected As Bihar's Flood Crisis Worsens: 10 Points

Over 4.21 lakh people have been shifted to 1,358 relief camps in different parts of the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the army and teams of the National Disaster Response Force.
Flood-affected people, sheltering along a road, wait for food in Bihar's Motihari district. (PTI)
Patna: The death toll in the devastating floods in Bihar flood has gone up to 253 as the situation worsened with more areas getting affected. Around 1.26 crore people are facing the deluge in 18 districts of the state. Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the army and teams of the National Disaster Response Force to flood-hit parts of the state for relief operations - barely hours after the chief minister sought help from the centre.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story:
The weather department said Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea are likely to witness generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershower tomorrow.
According to the Disaster Management Department, 4.21 lakh people have been shifted to 1,358 relief camps in different parts of Bihar.
As of Saturday, 202 people had died and 1.21 crore people were affected in 18 districts.
A disturbing, widely circulated video showed a family of three - a woman, a girl and a man - being swept away in water in Bihar's Araria district as a bridge they were walking on collapsed. One of the worst hit districts, 57 people died in Araria alone.
Some of the other affected districts are Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Katihar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Supaul and Madhepura.