Baahubali's Prabhas Is Not Making His Bollywood Debut In Karan Johar's Film. Details Here

Actor Prabhas has impressed everyone with his extravagant performance in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. There were several reports suggesting that Karan Johar was planning to launch the 37-year-old actor in Bollywood. The 45-year-old filmmaker owns the Hindi rights to the Baahubali films, which released in theatres on April 28 and has made over Rs. 2,000 crore worldwide. However, Karan Johar has dismissed the reports. "Nothing of this sort is happening," he told mid-day. Prabhas will now reportedly make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala. He had a few meetings with the filmmaker, reported mid-day. A source told mid-day that Prabhas and Sajid Nadiawala are 'planning to finalise something soon.'
Highlights
"For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali, and turned down several acting offers. While he has already started working on his next [Sahoo], he is looking for a big Bollywood debut. He has had two meetings with Sajid. They discussed a couple of projects and are planning to finalise something soon," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
On Monday night, Prabhas was spotted at Karan Johar's party along with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Punit Malhotra.
#bahubali . Did only what #katappa did before this. #Prabhas is really cool and down to earth more power to him but iv got his sword now. pic.twitter.com/2EtAl98b1D— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 20, 2017
Prabhas is now all set to star in Sujeeth's Saaho, his first film after Baahubali series. The action-thriller will release next year in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the antagonist opposite Prabhas in the film. Apart from Mumbai, Saaho will be widely shot in Abu Dhabi and Europe.