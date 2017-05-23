Baahubali 2's 1,500 Crore Has Not Impressed This Filmmaker Baahubali 2: "Gadar had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today and Baahubali 2 has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken"