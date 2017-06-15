Baadshaho: After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Meet Vidyut Jammwal, 'The Badass With A Badge'

Highlights
- Vidyut's character is introduced as "the badass with a badge"
- Ajay Devgn stars in the lead role
- Baadshaho is directed by Milan Luthria
Check out Vidyut Jammwal's first look from Baadshaho.
And here's @VidyutJammwal from #Baadshaho! The badass with a badge! pic.twitter.com/GjPIMbLN04— Baadshaho (@Baadshaho) June 15, 2017
Here are the posters featuring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.
The badass in the bandana! @Baadshahopic.twitter.com/QUvkhYvQrn— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 13, 2017
Badass Brotherhood!@emraanhashmi@Baadshahopic.twitter.com/mga8YYaV7j— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2017
Of the film, Mr Luthria earlier told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. Emergency as subject is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject."
Here's the first poster of Baadshaho.
1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017
Vidyut Jammwal, 36, debuted in Bollywood with the 2011 film Force, in which, he starred in a negative role. 2013's Commando was Vidyut's first film as a lead actor. The sequel to the film released earlier this year. Baadshaho will be Vidyut's second release of 2017.
Meanwhile, Baadshaho is Milan Luthria's second film with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. They previously worked together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.
Baadshaho releases on September 1.