Baadshaho: After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Meet Vidyut Jammwal, 'The Badass With A Badge'

1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017

Over the last three days, the makers of Baadshaho have kept fans hooked with the first look of the actors from the film. After introducing 'badass brothers' - Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, the makers ofunveiled the first look of Vidyut Jammwal's from the film today. Vidyut is introduced as, 'the badass with a badge.' In the poster, the actor features in a retro look with a moustache, glaring eyes and has an angry expression on his face. Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria , is based on the Emergency era. Actresses Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Lisa Haydon are also part of the action-thriller.Check out Vidyut Jammwal's first look fromHere are the posters featuring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.Of the film, Mr Luthria earlier told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. Emergency as subject is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject."Here's the first poster of Baadshaho. Vidyut Jammwal, 36, debuted in Bollywood with the 2011 film, in which, he starred in a negative role. 2013'swas Vidyut's first film as a lead actor. The sequel to the film released earlier this year.will be Vidyut's second release of 2017.Meanwhile,is Milan Luthria's second film with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. They previously worked together inreleases on September 1.